Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $5.06 on Friday, reaching $277.83. 931,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,963. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

