Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 257,223 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd comprises 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 750.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 88,067 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,499 shares during the period.

Shares of JPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,509. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

