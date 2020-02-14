Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT (LON:OXF) Trading Down 36.8%

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT PLC (LON:OXF)’s stock price fell 36.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), 14,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 394% from the average session volume of 3,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.94.

Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Company Profile (LON:OXF)

Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc is engaged in investing in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located within 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Tecnology 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.