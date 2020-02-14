Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

