Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 361,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,949. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after buying an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,988,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.