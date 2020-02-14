Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Trading Down 5.6%

Pacific Ventures Group Inc (OTCMKTS:PACV) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,985,656 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,447,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.