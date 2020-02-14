Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 83,908 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1,613.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 5,386,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

