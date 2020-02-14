Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $168.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.