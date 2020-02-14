Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after buying an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,557,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.