Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.83. The stock had a trading volume of 368,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.22 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

