Palladium Partners LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,674.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.81. 4,268,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

