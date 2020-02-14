Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.38. 7,479,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.