Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,526 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.63. 143,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 755.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

