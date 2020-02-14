Palladium Partners LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $169.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

