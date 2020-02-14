Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 5,749,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,985. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

