Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,595,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 79,238 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

