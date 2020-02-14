Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.79. 8,902,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

