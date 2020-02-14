Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

