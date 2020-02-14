Palladium Partners LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.08. 1,700,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.41. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

