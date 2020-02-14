Palladium Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,845,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after buying an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.04. The company had a trading volume of 123,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,103. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $191.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

