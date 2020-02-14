Palladium Partners LLC Sells 46,430 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,430 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 66,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,893. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

