Palladium Partners LLC Sells 57,799 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,799 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $609.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

