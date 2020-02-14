Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,171 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $95.35. 10,608,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.