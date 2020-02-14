Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,823 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

GD stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $189.43. 1,545,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

