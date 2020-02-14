Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

