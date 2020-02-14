Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $47.58. 4,363,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

