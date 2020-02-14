Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $328,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. 792,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

