Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $491,000 Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,409. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

