Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 30,808 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 237,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

