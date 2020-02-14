Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.82. 272,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

