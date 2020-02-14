Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 18,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,330. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock worth $391,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 114,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 255,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

