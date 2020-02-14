Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 605,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

PSN stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Parsons by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

