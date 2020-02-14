Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after purchasing an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.51. 6,065,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,936. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

