PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Down 87.6% in January

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PBBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

