PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 3,089,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

