PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 182,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,645. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.