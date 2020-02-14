Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Helical to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 521 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.50 ($6.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.79.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

