Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the gambling company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded William Hill to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded William Hill to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded William Hill to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

WMH stock opened at GBX 176.75 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.56. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

