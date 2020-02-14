Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $75,419.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849 over the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2,381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 93,179 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 91,613 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. 798,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.