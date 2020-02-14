Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. 114,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,698. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

