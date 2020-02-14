Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 533,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,214 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. 165,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.