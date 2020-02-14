Pendal Group Ltd Sells 10,332 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,380. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

