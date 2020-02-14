Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.78. Pendragon shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 374,815 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

In other Pendragon news, insider Brian Small acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.