Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 272,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 44.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 154,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

