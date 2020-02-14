PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PMT. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $6,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 157.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,455 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

