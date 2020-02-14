Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $190.30.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

