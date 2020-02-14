Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PEN opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $190.30.
Several brokerages have commented on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.
