Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.82

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as high as $33.92. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 86 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

