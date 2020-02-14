PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $39.02.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

