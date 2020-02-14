Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 8.43 ($0.11) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.69.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

