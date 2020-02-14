Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 20,963,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.